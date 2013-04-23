Merck & Co provides C$4 million for Pan-Canadian life sciences research innovation sector

Merck Canada, a unit of US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced that it is reinforcing its commitment to the Canadian life sciences research innovation sector, and will provide C$4 million ($3.9 million) in funding to the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer - Commercialization of Research (IRICoR) for future corridor projects developed in collaboration with two other Canadian Centers of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECRs) based in Ontario and in British Columbia.

The IRICoR will work in conjunction with MaRS Innovation and the Centre for Drug Research and Development (CDRD) to identify, develop and commercialize technologies in health care. All three CECR institutions - identified as CECR in 2008 by the federal government - share a common objective: facilitating and accelerating the commercialization of research breakthroughs that will improve the quality of life of Canadians and others around the world.

Part of new R&D approach