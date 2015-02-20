Merck Serono and Sysmex Inostics open first liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing center

Merck Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), announced today that the first liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing center has opened in Vall d’Hebron’s Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain, and will initially test patients as part of its research program.
This is an important milestone in making the new liquid biopsy RAS test available to patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and a significant step forward in Merck Serono’s collaboration with German firm Sysmex Inostics. The liquid biopsy method, also known as blood-based biomarker testing, is a simplified and rapid approach for determining the RAS (KRAS and NRAS) mutation status of tumors, as it requires a single blood draw, rather than a tissue biopsy or surgical procedure.
“We are excited that within less than one year of announcing our collaboration with Sysmex Inostics we are already making significant progress in bringing this new liquid biopsy RAS biomarker test to patients in one of Europe’s leading oncology centers,” said Belén Garijo, a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive Healthcare, at the opening event in Barcelona.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze