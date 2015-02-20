Merck Serono and Sysmex Inostics open first liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing center

Merck Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), announced today that the first liquid biopsy RAS biomarker testing center has opened in Vall d’Hebron’s Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain, and will initially test patients as part of its research program.

This is an important milestone in making the new liquid biopsy RAS test available to patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), and a significant step forward in Merck Serono’s collaboration with German firm Sysmex Inostics. The liquid biopsy method, also known as blood-based biomarker testing, is a simplified and rapid approach for determining the RAS (KRAS and NRAS) mutation status of tumors, as it requires a single blood draw, rather than a tissue biopsy or surgical procedure.

“We are excited that within less than one year of announcing our collaboration with Sysmex Inostics we are already making significant progress in bringing this new liquid biopsy RAS biomarker test to patients in one of Europe’s leading oncology centers,” said Belén Garijo, a member of the executive board of Merck and chief executive Healthcare, at the opening event in Barcelona.