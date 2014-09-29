Moshe Manor appointed president and chief executive of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Israeli pharma company Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE MKT: PLX) has appointed Moshe Manor as its new president and chief executive, effective from November 2.
He has served in several senior executive positions at Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutcal Industries (NYSE: TEVA) between 1984 and 2012, most recently as president of its Asia Pacific region where he led strategy and development of a high growth region for the company. Prior to this he was group vice president, global branded products, and led the innovative commercial and research and development franchises. He serves on the board of directors of Coronis Parnters and Kamedis, and is chairman of the board of directors of MEway Pharma, a startup.
Mr Manor said: “I am enthusiastic to become Protalix’s president and chief executive, and I look forward to being a part of the company’s revolutionary approach to developing recombinant therapeutic proteins. I believe my extensive experience in pharmaceutical marketing, as well as in the branded commercial and R&D franchises overseeing innovative drug development, will enable me, together with Protalix’s management team, to progress Protalix’s promising pipeline and ProCellExtechnology, and to expand ELEYSO’s market share. I am excited about the future of Protalix and glad to be part of it.”
