MS market to reach $20 billion in 2023 boosted by five new therapies

The forecast launch of five immunomodulatory therapies for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis will help drive total sales across the MS market in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan to more than $20 billion in 2023, reflecting 4% annual growth from 2013.
Decision Resources Group’s Pharmacor report looked at the launch of US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a), Roche (ROG: SIX)/Genentech's ocrelizumab, Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB)/AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) daclizumab, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) / Swedish partner Active Biotech’s (Nasdaq OMX:ACTI) Nerventra (laquinimod) and Receptos' RPC-1063, and the expected US approval of Genzyme/Sanofi/Bayer HealthCare's Lemtrada (alemtuzumab).
In addition it found that future generics and projected biosimilar competition will cause major-market sales to contract in the latter part of the study period from a 2018 peak of over $22 billion.
