New Code of Practice for Cyprus pharma group KEFEA

Stricter provisions on the promotion of prescription medicines to health care professionals are among others points included in the revised Code of Practice by the Cyprus Association of Research and Development Pharmaceutical Companies (KEFEA).

The new Code, which has been uploaded to the Association’s website (www.kefea.org.cy), lays the foundation for stricter self-regulation in the sector and is within the framework of European level efforts to increase transparency and credibility in the pharmaceutical industry.

Adherence to the Code is obligatory for all members of KEFEA, as well as all members of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) who are active in Cyprus.