New FLT3 blocker launches in Japan first

Tokyo’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) has launched its oral FLT3 inhibitor Vanflyta (quizartinib) in Japan.

The drug, which was approved in June 2019 for the treatment of certain people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), is the first of seven new oncology therapies Daiichi wants to deliver to the market by 2025.

Daiichi picked up rights to the drug as part of its $410 million acquisition of Ambit Biosciences in 2014. The firm is aiming to compete in the myeloid leukemia indication with Astellas’ (TYO: 4503) Xospata (gilteritinib), among others.