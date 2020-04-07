New lows as Menlo drops serlopitant at last

While shares in Menlo Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MNLO) were changing hands for near to $7 in mid-January, a Phase III failure for serlopitant, set against the wider bear market, has sent the stock to record lows.

After a near 50% drop, shares in the New Jersey, USA-based company were trading for around $1.40 at the closing bell on Monday.

The bad news from the dermatology specialist relates to top line results from two Phase III clinical trials, MTI-105 and MTI-106, testing serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch) associated with prurigo nodularis (PN).