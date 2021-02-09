Saturday 8 November 2025

New public Foundation in Russia to purchase high-priced drugs for children with orphan diseases

9 February 2021
The Russian government has officially approved a procedure for the purchase of some high-priced drugs for children with orphan diseases, according to recent statements by the press-service of the Russian government.

It is planned that purchases will be carried out from the funds of the recently-established “Circle of Kindness” Foundation, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

The establishment of the Foundation was the result of a recent decree signed by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The Foundation will accumulate funds that will be in the form of deductions of personal income tax, which is paid by the rich and superrich in Russia.

Pharmaceutical
Russian government to fund drugs against rare and orphan diseases
5 July 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russia to organize 10 state tenders for drugs against orphan diseases
17 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russia rare and orphan diseases drugs procurement needs expanding
5 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Russia to simplify procedure for unregistered drug imports
28 December 2021




