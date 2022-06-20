New special tax on Hungarian medicines distributors jeopardizing supply to patients

The continuous depreciation of the forint, the pandemic, and then the war in Ukraine has seriously endangered safe access to modern medicinal treatments, which is now exacerbated by the disproportionate and high special tax increase that may lead to unforeseen consequences, says the Hungarian pharma trade group Association of Innovative Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM).

As they have done so every time in the past when the need arose, innovative pharmaceutical companies will responsibly bear the obligations imposed upon them, though they must also emphasise that they consider the decision both erroneous and dangerous: instead of further burdens, immediate, substantive supporting actions are necessary to bolster the reliability of access to medicines in order to stabilize the situation.

AIPM calls for immediate professional dialogue