New starting point of career development for medical reps discussed at China symposium

Delegates at the China Symposium for Pharmaceutical Industry Self-regulation and Career Management and Development of Medical Representatives, which was held recently in Beijing, unanimously agreed that medical representatives play an important role in connecting medical personnel with pharmaceutical companies, ensuring medical treatment effect and benefiting patients.

Hence, medical representatives should possess professional knowledge background and meet strict ethical requirements, which highlight the importance of creating a system of career management and development based on high standards.

The symposium was chaired by Wang Guihua, Secretary General of China Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (CATCM) and was attended by leaders from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) and the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC).