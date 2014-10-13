New study finds fewer drugs covered by USA’s Medicare

An analysis of US government data on 2015 Medicare drug plans by HealthPocket has found that the average number of covered drugs has decreased compared to 2014 but the incidence of restrictions placed on covered drugs has increased.

At an average of 1,485 drugs, Medicare Advantage plans in 2015 covered 5% more drugs than the average for 2015 Medicare Part D plans.

Given the number of covered drugs, the percentage of drugs with restrictions represents hundreds of on-formulary medications for the average Medicare drug plan. An average of 34% of covered drugs in Medicare Advantage plans have restrictions placed on the coverage. For Medicare Part D plans, the level of drug restrictions is even higher at 37%.