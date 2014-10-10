New Zealand approval of Novartis multiproduct proposal

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of an agreement with the local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) involving the listing of nine new products and amendments to the listing of seven other products, details of which can be found below. This proposal was the subject of a consultation letter of August 7.

In summary, the effect of the decision is that, effective November 1, the following products will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Schedule: