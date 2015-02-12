New Zealand’s PHARMAC calls for information on anti-diabetic agents

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, today revealed it is interested in receiving information from suppliers, clinicians and diabetes health care professionals in respect of the following classes of anti-diabetic agents:

The agents in question are: dipeptidyl peptidase4 inhibitors (DPP4-inhibitors); glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists (GLP-1s); sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT-2s); and combination anti-diabetic agents (eg, DPP4-inhibitors/metformin).

The purpose of this request for information (RFI) is to seek information to inform and assist PHARMAC in determining the most appropriate funding arrangement and process, which may include progressing to a request for proposals (RFP) or other competitive process at a later date.