NHS England boosts the Cancer Drugs Fund for more access to innovative medicines

The National Health Service England has pledged to boost the Cancer Drugs Fund by £160 million ($265 million) over two years.

This will give more patients access to innovative drugs that are not made routinely available on the NHS, including two new drugs that have been added to the fund: enzalutamide for prostate cancer and lenalidomide for myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood condition.

The annual budget stood at £200 million and has now risen by 40% to £280 million. Since its inception in 2010, it has delivered important benefits to more than 55,000 patients.