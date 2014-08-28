NHS England boosts the Cancer Drugs Fund for more access to innovative medicines

The National Health Service England has pledged to boost the Cancer Drugs Fund by £160 million ($265 million) over two years.
This will give more patients access to innovative drugs that are not made routinely available on the NHS, including two new drugs that have been added to the fund: enzalutamide for prostate cancer and lenalidomide for myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood condition.
The annual budget stood at £200 million and has now risen by 40% to £280 million. Since its inception in 2010, it has delivered important benefits to more than 55,000 patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze