NICE and ABPI call for reform of drug appraisals after consultation

The UK’s Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has called for a “more ambitious reform of NICE methods” as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has decided to undertake further work before making changes to appraisals.

In its response to comments on proposals for changes to its current methodology for evaluating new drugs, NICE said any changes to its methods need to be made as part of a wider review of the evaluation and adoption of new treatments (including those for cancers) involving patients, people working in or with the NHS, the life sciences industries and health researchers.

Alongside any changes to its methods, NICE proposes: