NICE and ABPI call for reform of drug appraisals after consultation

The UK’s Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has called for a “more ambitious reform of NICE methods” as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has decided to undertake further work before making changes to appraisals.
In its response to comments on proposals for changes to its current methodology for evaluating new drugs, NICE said any changes to its methods need to be made as part of a wider review of the evaluation and adoption of new treatments (including those for cancers) involving patients, people working in or with the NHS, the life sciences industries and health researchers.
Alongside any changes to its methods, NICE proposes:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze