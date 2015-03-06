Nicox makes reserved capital increase of $29.6 million for 15 million new shares

French ophthalmic company Nicox (Euronext Paris: COX) has made a reserved capital increase of ordinary shares to specific categories of investors.
The proceeds of this financing will be used to fund Nicox’s growth strategy to become a leading global company through advancing its current late-stage pipeline of two pre-New Drug Application and two pre-Marketing Authorization Application products in the USA and the European Union respectively.
The gross proceeds of the financing are around $29.6 million for a total of 15 million new shares. New institutional investors specialized in life sciences have participated in this financing. Approximately 72% of new investors are from the USA and 28% from Europe. The capital increase raises Nicox’s net cash balance to around $52.6 million as of the closing date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze