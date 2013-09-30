Sunday 24 November 2024

Nippon Shinyaku and Pfizer conclude exclusive sales promotion on Tramal

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2013

Japanese mid-size drugmaker Nippon Shinyaku (TYO: 4526) and the local subsidiary of global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have concluded an exclusive sales promotion consignment contract in Japan for Tramal Capsule (tramadol hydrochloride), a cancer pain and chronic pain treatment for which Nippon Shinyaku holds the marketing rights, as well as NS-24 (once-daily tramadol hydrochloride), a new treatment under development by Nippon Shinyaku for the same indications.

According to this contract, Nippon Shinyaku will commission Pfizer with the exclusive sales promotion of Tramal and NS-24. While Pfizer becomes a single sales promoter as of December 1, 2013, Nippon Shinyaku will continue to act as a distributor.

Tramal is a non-narcotic opioid analgesic which acts as μ-opioid receptor agonist and monoaminergic action (reuptake inhibition of noradrenaline and serotonin), which Nippon Shinyaku launched in Japan in September 2010.

