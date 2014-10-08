Norgine appoints Christopher Bath as vice president of global finance

European specialty pharmaceutical company Norgine has appointed Christopher Bath as vice president of global finance. He joins from Shire where he was head of mergers and acquisitions, and prior to this he served as chief financial officer of a startup specialist diagnostic company after 10 years in healthcare investment banking at NM Rothschild & Sons.
Peter Martin, chief operating officer at Norgine, said: “I’m delighted with Christopher’s appointment as VP of Global Finance. Christopher possesses the right blend of financial, business and science skills and experience that will be critical in his role, as we focus on achieving double digit growth and on working with partners to structure deals in a variety of ways that can meet both Norgine’s and our partners’ strategic objectives.”
