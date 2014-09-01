Numbers of clinical trials in Denmark have stabilized

New figures from Danish pharmaceutical industry trade groups Lif and Dansk Biotek reveal that 296 clinical drug trials were in progress in Denmark in 2013. It would appear that the sharp drop in the number of clinical drug trials seen between 2007 and 2010 has now finally come to an end, with stability returning to the area over the past two years. The Lif and Dansk Biotek say they are pleased at this development.
"After having seen a 30% decline, there is now hope that companies can again attract and run more clinical drug trials in Denmark. That is good news for companies, the health service and especially patients," reports Jakob Bjerg Larsen, chief consultant, Lif, on the basis of the survey run by Lif and Dansk Biotek amongst their members.
"When clinical drug trials are run in Denmark, it helps create the basis for the development, safety and quality of the modern new drugs used in the health service. It is in everybody's interest that companies have the opportunity to attract trials to Denmark and in so doing, ensure the involvement of Danish doctors and patients," he explains.
