ObsEva boosted by positive Phase III data

Swiss women’s health specialist ObsEva (Nasdaq: OBSV) has reported positive Phase III results from the PRIMROSE 2 trial of linzagolix, with shares in the company rising nearly a fifth in pre-market trading.
ObsEva is developing the candidate for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) due to uterine fibroids.
The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, a reduction in HMB. The responder rate was 93.9% at the higher dose level and 56.7% at the lower dose level, compared to 29.4% in the placebo group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
