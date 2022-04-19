Ono and Domain in three-way drug discovery deal

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has signed a collaboration agreement with France’s Domain Therapeutics and Université de Montréal (UdM) to discover novel small molecules targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) in the metabolic disease area.
Under the agreement, Ono will collaborate with these partners, using the bioSens-All technology GPCR drug discovery platform that has been in-licensed by Domain from UdM, and their expertise in GPCR medicinal chemistry and pharmacology, to design and optimize innovative small molecules against a GPCR selected as therapeutic target, for a future drug development program.
Ono will have worldwide exclusive rights to develop and commercialize any pharmaceutical product arising out of the drug discovery collaboration, and will pay to Domain and UdM an undisclosed upfront sum, funding the collaborative research programs.
