Opioids in Alzheimer's patients increase hip fracture risk, says study

People with Alzheimer’s disease using strong opioids have twice the risk of hip fracture compared to non-opioid users, a new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows.
Results were published in the PAIN journal, showing that the risk was highest in the first two months of opioid use and increased as the medication got stronger.
Use of weak opioids, such as codeine and tramadol, was not associated with the risk of hip fracture. However, moderately strong opioids, such as buprenorphine, were associated with a two-fold risk, and strong opioids, such as oxycodone and fentanyl, were associated with almost a three-fold risk, compared with non-use. Buprenorphine and fentanyl were almost solely used as patches in this study.
