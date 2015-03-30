Otsuka's Ichiro Otsuka becomes chairman and representative director

Japanese pharma company Otsuka (TYO: 4768) has announced that its current vice chairman and representative director Ichiro Otsuka is now chairman and representative director.
The change was ratified today at the annual general shareholders’ meeting and a meeting of its Board of Directors.
The resolution was determined at the meeting of its Board of Directors on February 13, 2015. He is now the executive director of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, and chairman of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.
