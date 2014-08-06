PatientsLikeMe and Actelion to collaborate on new tool for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients

Swiss biotech firm Actelion (SIX: ATLN) is to partner with patient-powered research network PatientsLikeMe to create a new patient-reported outcome tool for MF-CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Actelion will use PatientsLikeMe’s Open Research Exchange to create a measure for a rare condition and share it with other researchers. The two companies will engage people with MF-CTCL for support and research, and to develop and test the tool.

Mitchell Nagao, Actelion’s senior director, said: “As changes in technology, culture, and treatment affect how patients live with disease, we want measurement to evolve accordingly. Our work with PatientsLikeMe will help ensure we’re applying the best principles for patient-centered research and giving tools back to the community so they can evolve them even more.”