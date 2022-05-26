Sunday 24 November 2024

PBMs are increasingly restricting patient access to medicines, report finds

Pharmaceutical
26 May 2022
phrmabig

More than 1,150 medicines were excluded from at least one of the three largest US pharmacy benefit managers’ (PBMs) standard commercial formularies in 2022, according to a new  report from Xcenda. The report is further evidence of how PBMs are making it harder for patients to get the prescription medicines they need, according to trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

The three largest PBMs - CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx - manage 80% of all prescriptions and own, or are owned by, some of the largest insurers in the country. These large corporations influence which medicines are covered by insurance and how much patients pay out of pocket. And as this new report shows, patients are facing fewer options:

  • Of the 1,156 medicines excluded in 2022, almost half were brand medicines without a generic or biosimilar alternative.
  • The three PBMs frequently excluded lower list priced insulins from their formularies, instead choosing to cover higher list price versions with larger rebates.
  • Compared to 2014, almost six times more cardiovascular treatments were excluded from one or more PBM formulary in 2022.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Half trillion dollar PBM sector continues to grow
25 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
'Rebates don't raise prices, drugmakers do,' says PBM
6 February 2017
Pharmaceutical
Drugs from AbbVie and Gilead given the elbow by Express Scripts
8 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
FTC launches inquiry into Rx drug middlemen industry
8 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze