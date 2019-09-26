Phase III data more music to the ears for Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Ireland-headquartered Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) has announced positive Phase III data for JZP-258, a candidate under development for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness.

The study met its primary and key secondary endpoints, demonstrating statistically-significant differences in weekly number of cataplexy attacks, compared to placebo.

Jazz revealed that JZP-258 also demonstrated statistically-significant improvements according to a commonly-used measure, the Epworth Sleepiness Scale.