PhRMA calls for regulatory environment to support rare disease research

US biopharmaceutical research companies are developing 452 new medicines for rare diseases, including genetic disorders, neurological conditions, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders, according to a new report released by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
Scientific advances, and a deeper understanding of the human genome, have given researchers new tools to explore rare diseases, which are often more complex than common diseases. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, in the last five years, one third of all new drug approvals were for rare diseases.
PhRMA president and chief executive John Castellani said: “Biopharmaceutical scientists are better equipped than ever before to bring new treatments – and hope – to patients battling one of the nearly 7,000 rare diseases. In order to capitalize on this scientific promise, we need to ensure that we have a policy and regulatory environment that helps foster this vital work.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze