PhRMA releases new report on challenges to developing new hepatitis C treatments

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) released a new report examining the scientific challenges on the road to developing new hepatitis C treatments.

The report, Twenty-Five Years of Progress Against Hepatitis C: Setbacks and Stepping Stones, found that between 1998 and 2014, 77 investigational medicines failed in clinical trials, and that 12 medicines were approved in the same time period.

The ability to learn from the setbacks along the development pathway informed innovation in treatment, and the evolution of treatment from interferon-based therapy to direct-acting antivirals has been a significant response to these challenges.