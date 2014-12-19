PhRMA releases new report on challenges to developing new hepatitis C treatments

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) released a new report examining the scientific challenges on the road to developing new hepatitis C treatments.
The report, Twenty-Five Years of Progress Against Hepatitis C: Setbacks and Stepping Stones, found that between 1998 and 2014, 77 investigational medicines failed in clinical trials, and that 12 medicines were approved in the same time period.
The ability to learn from the setbacks along the development pathway informed innovation in treatment, and the evolution of treatment from interferon-based therapy to direct-acting antivirals has been a significant response to these challenges.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze