PhRMA says enforcing patent rights is “absolutely essential” in response to senate bill

A US bipartisan senate group has released a new patent reform bill to address abusive patent litigation.
The Protecting American Talent and Entrepreneurship (PATENT) Act was led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ranking Member Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) welcomed the bill but senior vice president Robert Zirkelbach said: “While the Senate legislation is an improvement over the House version, there continue to be issues of concern that intellectual property holders have raised, and we look forward to working with Senators to address those concerns."
