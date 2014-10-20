Physicians in South Korea and Taiwan expect good uptake of SGLT-2 inhibitors

Prescribers are enthusiastic about the emergence of SGLT2-2 inhibitors for type 2 diabetes, but payers are not fully convinced of the added benefits of these agents, according to findings from Decision Resources Group.
More than 90% of surveyed physicians in South Korea and Taiwan indicated that they would use SGLT-2 inhibitors when they become available, and over the next three years these emerging agents will gradually replace sulfonylureas.
The SGLT-2 inhibitors offer some weight loss and a low risk of hypoglycemia as well as a novel mechanism of action and convenient dosing schedule, while the sulfonylureas cause weight gain and are associated with hypoglycemia.
