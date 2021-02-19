PM pledges to give Britain's surplus COVID-19 vaccines to poorer nations

Britain is to donate millions of surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal today, according to media reports ahead of the formal announcement.
The Prime Minister's pledge could see developing nations benefit before the end of the year if the UK vaccination program goes to plan.
As Britain takes over the G7 presidency, Mr Johnson will also urge other world leaders to support an ambitious target to develop new vaccines in 100 days – a third of the time it took to create the Pfizer jab.
