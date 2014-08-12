Prosensa and CureDuchenne expand DMD collaboration with $7 million funding boost

Dutch biotech company Prosensa (Nasdaq: RNA) will receive a 5 million euros ($7 million) funding boost from US non-profit organization CureDuchenne as part of their long-term collaboration.

The charity dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) will provide Prosensa with up to 5 million euros by means of convertible promissory notes to support the company and accelerate the development and patient access of much needed DMD therapies, expanding on CureDuchenne’s initial $1.3 million investment in 2004 when the collaboration began.

Hans Schikan, chief executive of Prosensa, said: “The ability for industry and patient organizations to work collaboratively is crucial to developing much needed treatment options for rare diseases such as DMD. CureDuchenne has been a dedicated supporter of Prosensa since the company’s inception, and we are very appreciative of the additional funding for our extensive DMD program.”