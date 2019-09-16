R&D offsets a small step in the right direction, Greek pharma says

The government in Greece has announced support for the pharmaceutical sector, indicating that companies will be able to offset a portion of R&D costs, including for clinical trials.

Firms that undertake such investments will be able to reclaim up to 50 million euros ($55 million) in 2019, the Greek Prime Minister said.

Leading pharma trade body SFEE called the incentive “at least a token accommodation in the face of the continually increasing mandatory clawbacks the State has imposed over the last eight years.”