R-Tech Ueno links with Hokkaido University for diabetic retinopathy and macular edema research

19 May 2015

R-Tech Ueno (TYO: 4573) says it plans to conduct collaborative research with a group led by Professor Susumu Ishida and Associate Professor Kousuke Noda of the Department of Ophthalmology, Graduate School of Medicine from Hokkaido University, Japan.

The research is in the application of a new VAP-1 inhibitor (Development Code: RTU-1096), which is under R-Tech development for treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema.

RTU-1096 is a VAP-1 inhibitor, having an anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulatory effect that is currently undergoing a Phase I clinical trial in Japan. This collaborative research is to conduct an examination at Hokkaido University to verify the therapeutic effect of RTU-1096 on diabetes ophthalmic complications, such as DR and diabetic macular edema. This examination serves to explore the possibility of the clinical application of the VAP-1 inhibitor for treating DR and diabetic macular edema, in preparation for the POC (Proof of Concept) trials in the future, otherwise known as the Early Phase II clinical trials. Going forward, we will further accelerate development of the VAP-1 inhibitor as an innovative treatment, setting diabetic complications of DR and diabetic macular edema as the top priority target disease.

