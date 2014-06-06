Rapid growth forecast for glioblastoma multiforme therapeutics market

According to a new report, growth in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) therapeutics market in major developed nations to 2019 hinges on the success of personalized vaccine, following early approval in Germany.

During the 2012-2019 forecast period, the GBM market is expected to grow rapidly from $305 million to $583 million. Due to the poor prognosis under currently available treatments, therapies with high potency are in strong demand in the GBM market.

In newly diagnosed patients, the current standard of care, comprising resection surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy with Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Temodar (temozolomide), has a maximum overall survival (OS) of 15 months and almost inevitable tumor recurrence. Current therapeutic options for recurrent GBM are Roche's (ROG: SIX) Avastin (bevacizumab), carmustine and other chemotherapy drugs used off-label. However, they only offer limited OS benefit, leaving high unmet need in this patient segment.