Real-world data back Mallinckrodt's work in kidney disease

Real-world data for terlipressin show a positive impact on hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1), an acute and life-threatening syndrome involving acute kidney failure.

A UK medical record study showed an association between patients treated with terlipressin and an improvement in kidney function in 73% of hospitalized adults.

Developer Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) published the results in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics.