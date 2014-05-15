Reckitt Benckiser and XenoPort ink licensing deal for arbaclofen placarbil

Reckitt Benckiser’s (LSE: RB) US pharma subsidiary and XenoPort (Nasdaq: XNPT) have entered into a license agreement pursuant to which Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals will be granted exclusive worldwide rights for the development and commercialization of XenoPort's clinical-stage oral product candidate arbaclofen placarbil for all indications.
Arbaclofen placarbil is a patent protected new chemical entity that Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals plans to advance into a Phase IIb proof-of-concept study for the treatment of alcohol use disorders – a condition affecting more than 140 million people worldwide.
Under the terms of the agreement, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize arbaclofen placarbil worldwide for all indications, subject to certain rights by XenoPort to negotiate with Reckitt on collaborations for non-addiction indications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze