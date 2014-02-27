Record-breaking recoveries from US DoJ/HHS joint efforts to combat health care fraud

US Attorney General Eric Holder and Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius have released the annual Health Care Fraud and Abuse Control (HCFAC) Program report showing that for every dollar spent on health care-related fraud and abuse investigations through this and other programs in the last three years, the government recovered $8.10. This is the highest three-year average return on investment in the 17-year history of the HCFAC Program.

The government’s health care fraud prevention and enforcement efforts recovered a record-breaking $4.3 billion in taxpayer dollars in fiscal year 2013, up from $4.2 billion in FY 2012, from individuals and companies who attempted to defraud federal health programs serving seniors or who sought payments from taxpayers to which they were not entitled.

$19.2 billion recovered in last five years