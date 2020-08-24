Regulators warn of new risk associated with hydrochlorothiazide

Australia’s medicines regulator has added a safety warning for medicines containing hydrochlorothiazide, a few days after the US Food and Drug Administration approved a similar label update.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) noted that studies have found an increased risk of non-melanoma skin cancers associated with such medicines.

These findings, from population-level research conducted in Denmark, have been supported by a recently-published study undertaken by the University of New South Wales (UNSW).