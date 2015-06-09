Regulatory affairs specialist firm to branch out into R&D

Regulatory affairs service provider ELC Group is expanding into the pharma development market.

It will create a product portfolio targeting a range of therapeutic areas, and market them across the USA, European Union, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and China. It estimates that the complete portfolio will generate $2 billion in annual sales after initial launch, and the company intends to sign key strategic global partners for licensing and distribution.

The portfolio will cover indications in oncology, cardiovascular, diabetes, pain management and ophthalmic solutions. The products were selected based on global market size, annual drug sales, prior experience and expertise, among other criteria. Some are being developed with specific intellectual property considerations and will qualify as Paragraph IV filings in the USA.