Response to Labour's 'Medicines for the Many' report from IP expert

Mark Shillito, partner and global head of intellectual property at Herbert Smith Freehills, in response to the publication of the UK Labour Party's manifesto and the 'Medicines for the Many' report, offers his insights.
He says: "The Medicines for the Many report envisages a potential future Labour government using compulsory licenses and other provisions of UK patent law to obtain generic versions of patented medicines at a lower price than they would otherwise be available.
"Such power to require access to patented medicines has been provided for in UK law for more than forty years, but the relevant provisions have yet to be tested in practice. Any use of the powers present in UK patent law is likely to give rise to litigation over the nature and extent of these powers and the financial compensation available to patent owners, particularly given the lack of guidance available from the Courts to date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze