Rosatom to establish largest production of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

Pharmaceutical
30 December 2019
The Russian nuclear monopoly Rosatom has announced plans to establish production of anti-cancer drugs in the South Urals of the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to some sources in the company, the newly-established plant will be one of the largest of its kind in Russia.

So far, the project has already been approved by the authorities of the Chelyabinsk Region, for which governor Alexei Teksler has signed an investment agreement with representatives of Rosatom Healthcare, the pharmaceutical division of the company.

