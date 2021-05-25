Russia's Natsimbio to develop new complex COVID-19 vaccine

A new Russian vaccine against COVID-19 and influenza is being developed at Natsimbio, a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation Rostec, according to recent statements by sources close to the company and local analysts.
It is reported that the main know-how of the new vaccine is its protection against two diseases at once: COVID-19 and influenza, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Natsimbio for the first time announced the work on the vaccine in March. A month later, head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, clarified that the new vaccine will be complex and will ensure protection against both COVID-19 and flu. He also added that the new vaccine will be single-phase. According to him, it will be registered either by the end of the current year or in early 2022.
