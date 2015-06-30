Russian approval for Theravance’s Vibativ

Ireland-incorporated Theravance Biopharma (Nasdaq: TBPH) has received marketing approval from the Russian Ministry of Health for Vibativ (telavancin) for the treatment of complicated skin and soft tissue infections, as well as nosocomial pneumonia (including artificial lung ventilation-associated pneumonia), caused by Gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistance Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Vibativ is a bactericidal, once-daily antibiotic with in vitro potency and a dual mechanism of action against Gram-positive bacteria, including difficult-to-treat pathogens such as MRSA.

To be marketed in Russia by R-Pharm