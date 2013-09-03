Russian government considers more ways of saving on drug purchases

The Russian government is considering ways of saving on the purchase of drugs, which is expected to take place through the re-registration of all the drugs (and in particular those which are subject of state purchases), limitation of public procurement for essential/vital drugs, as well as the introduction of reference prices.
In the case of re-registration, according to state plans, this will limit the circulation of low-quality drugs in the market as, due to unsophisticated requirements for drugs’ quality in the past, the market was flooded by low grade drugs.
Moves will create problems for pharma
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze