Russian Parliament to restrict imports of unregistered drugs

The Russian National Parliament (State Duma) plans to impose a ban on the imports of unregistered drugs to Russia with the purpose of sales and making a profit in the country, according to the press-service of the Duma.

It is planned that such an amendment will be included in the existing federal bill “On responsibility for sales of unlicensed drugs or medical products and their production in Russia.”

At the same time, according to Irina Yarovaya, a member of the State Duma and one of the initiators of the new amendments, imposition of the ban will not result in the disappearance of such drugs from the Russian market. She added that people suffering from certain diseases that require the purchase such drugs will be able to receive or buy them through the Ministry of Health and several charitable foundations.