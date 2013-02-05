Russian pharmaceutical market continues to attract foreign investors

The Russian pharmaceutical market will continue to attract foreign investors in the coming years, due to steady growth rates, which are significantly higher than those in the Western markets, and the existence of the state program for the development of the country’s pharmaceutical industry until 2020, which is known as Pharma 2020.

Analysts estimate that, by 2020, the Russian pharmaceutical market is expected to reach a value of $60 billion, with an annual growth rates of at least 15%, which will be attractive for foreign investors.

It is expected that the majority of investment projects, which involve the participation of foreign investors, will be implemented in several regions of the country, mainly St Petersburg, Kursk, Kaluga, where local authorities have already developed a package of benefits for foreign investors.