Russian pharmaceutical market continues to attract foreign investors

The Russian pharmaceutical market will continue to attract foreign investors in the coming years, due to steady growth rates, which are significantly higher than those in the Western markets, and the existence of the state program for the development of the country’s pharmaceutical industry until 2020, which is known as Pharma 2020.
Analysts estimate that, by 2020, the Russian pharmaceutical market is expected to reach a value of $60 billion, with an annual growth rates of at least 15%, which will be attractive for foreign investors.
It is expected that the majority of investment projects, which involve the participation of foreign investors, will be implemented in several regions of the country, mainly St Petersburg, Kursk, Kaluga, where local authorities have already developed a package of benefits for foreign investors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze