Sanofi may build new plant in Russia

French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) plans to build a new plant in Russia, which is expected to be located in the St Petersburg region.

It is reported that the company held preliminary talks with the representatives of the St Petersburg government during the recent XIII International Investment Forum "Sochi-2014," which was organized in Sochi.

Details of the project, as well as potential production volumes of the plant, are not disclosed. The company already owns a factory for the production of insulin in Russia’s Orel.