Santen receives approval of Verkazia for VKC in China

Japanese ophthalmology specialist Santen Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4536) has received approval of Verkazia (ciclosporin eye drops) from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China through its Chinese legal entity for the treatment of severe vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) in children and adolescents aged 4 years and above. The approval of Verkazia will provide more effective and safe choices for ophthalmologists in terms of VKC management plans and thus benefit more VKC patients.
VKC is a rare and recurrent allergic eye condition, most common in children and adolescents, which causes severe inflammation of the ocular surface. The symptoms of VKC – intense itching, painful eyes and light sensitivity – can prevent those affected from participating in everyday activities. Without adequate treatment, severe cases may result in corneal ulcers and even vision loss.
