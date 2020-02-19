Santen publishes real-world evidence for Taptiqom

The European business of Japanese drugmaker Santen has published results from a real world evidence study, VISIONARY, in Advances in Therapy.

Data from the study show the impact of the ophthalmic product Taptiqom (tafluprost/timolol), also known as taf-tim, in adults with open-angle glaucoma (OAG).

The results show the therapy provides statistically and clinically significant intraocular pressure (IOP) reductions in the real-world setting.